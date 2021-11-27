Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUE opened at $12.82 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. Analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

