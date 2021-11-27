CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

CubeSmart stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. 700,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,890. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.