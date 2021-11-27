CSP (CSPI) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

CSP (NASDAQ: CSPI) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CSP to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CSP and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A CSP Competitors 357 1925 2869 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 36.73%. Given CSP’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSP has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

CSP has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP’s peers have a beta of -12.12, suggesting that their average share price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -0.26% -0.45% -0.25% CSP Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSP and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $61.79 million -$1.45 million -300.90 CSP Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.22

CSP’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CSP. CSP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CSP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About CSP

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

