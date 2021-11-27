Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.95. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.