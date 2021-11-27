Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

