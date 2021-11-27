Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.