Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of CERN opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.