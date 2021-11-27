Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 762 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,686.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,813.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,699.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

