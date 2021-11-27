Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,486 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Amundi bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 281.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after buying an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after buying an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $228.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

