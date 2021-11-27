Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 12,330 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 52.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

CERN opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

