Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,686.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,813.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,699.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

