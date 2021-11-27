Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $443,000 Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 23.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 20.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 20.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.