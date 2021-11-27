Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 236,210 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,391,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 90.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after buying an additional 105,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

