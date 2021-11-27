Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

