Critical Review: Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Motive Capital alerts:

This table compares Motive Capital and Intercontinental Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange 33.69% 13.57% 2.07%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Motive Capital and Intercontinental Exchange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercontinental Exchange 0 2 8 2 3.00

Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus price target of $144.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Motive Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motive Capital and Intercontinental Exchange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motive Capital N/A N/A -$11.80 million N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange $8.24 billion 8.86 $2.09 billion $5.41 23.97

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Motive Capital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motive Capital Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.