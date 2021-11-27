Critical Analysis: Independence (IHC) versus The Competition

Independence (NYSE: IHC) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Independence to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Independence alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Independence and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Competitors 578 1990 2237 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.62%. Given Independence’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Independence pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 11.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Independence and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence 35.00% -0.14% -0.06% Independence Competitors 2.00% 1.47% 0.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Independence $443.86 million $18.88 million 7.93 Independence Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 3.96

Independence’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Independence. Independence is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Independence shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Independence has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independence competitors beat Independence on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Independence

Independence Holding Co. engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.