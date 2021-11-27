Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRNX. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,492,000 after buying an additional 180,632 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

