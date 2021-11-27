CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.39.

NYSE:CRH opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. CRH has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 14.2% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 73.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

