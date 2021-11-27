Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Martin Stevens Sells 70,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Martin Stevens sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Shares of Creightons stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Friday. Creightons Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The stock has a market cap of £66.31 million and a PE ratio of 16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.54.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

