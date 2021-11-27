Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Martin Stevens Sells 70,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Martin Stevens sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,455.45).
Shares of Creightons stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Friday. Creightons Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The stock has a market cap of £66.31 million and a PE ratio of 16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.54.
Creightons Company Profile
