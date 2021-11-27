Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,575 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SunOpta by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of STKL opened at $6.31 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $684.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

