Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 76,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after buying an additional 126,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $590.58 million, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

