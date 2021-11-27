Credit Suisse AG Invests $603,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLCA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.76 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $727.81 million, a PE ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

