Credit Suisse AG Has $624,000 Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of National HealthCare worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 102.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,031 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 22.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter worth $315,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $67.01 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.26.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

