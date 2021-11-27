Credit Suisse AG Has $590,000 Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 47.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.