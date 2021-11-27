CRDT Price Down 2.2% This Week (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, CRDT has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a market cap of $38,359.20 and $880,644.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00233147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00088522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

