Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,558 ($46.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,554.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,836.29. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Jim Brisby sold 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($52.26), for a total value of £320 ($418.08). Also, insider Adam Couch purchased 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.96 ($64,989.50).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

