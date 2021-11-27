Cowen Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $187.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Shares of A stock opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day moving average of $154.44. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

