Courier Capital LLC Sells 85 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after acquiring an additional 157,037 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,342,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $555,268,000 after acquiring an additional 229,025 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $202.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.65 and a 200-day moving average of $224.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

