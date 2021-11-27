Courier Capital LLC Sells 774 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $108.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $111.14.

