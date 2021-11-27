Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 43,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 614,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00.

