Courier Capital LLC Purchases 190 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $227.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

