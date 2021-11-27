Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after buying an additional 352,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

EMR stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

