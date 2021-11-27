Courier Capital LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

