Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

NYSE DOV opened at $171.24 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.