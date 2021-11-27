Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

COST stock opened at $546.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $554.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.