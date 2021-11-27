Costain Group’s (COST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £140.22 million and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 47.55 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.91.

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan bought 8,093 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,370.22 ($5,709.72).

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

