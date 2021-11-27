Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

CJREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.10. 8,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.27 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.