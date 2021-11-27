Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 130.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Copa by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

