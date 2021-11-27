Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report sales of $233.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.30 million and the highest is $242.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $190.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 183,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

