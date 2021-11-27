Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,308.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down $24.75 on Monday, hitting $1,724.50. 997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,200.45 and a 52 week high of $1,841.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,731.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,621.87.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 62.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

