Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Cowen

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of CNDT opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,471 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conduent by 37.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Conduent by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

