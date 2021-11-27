Comparing Vidler Water Resources (VWTR) & Its Rivals

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ: VWTR) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vidler Water Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million $10.00 million 21.44 Vidler Water Resources Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.70

Vidler Water Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources. Vidler Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74% Vidler Water Resources Competitors -5.91% 13.29% 3.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vidler Water Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources Competitors 307 967 1178 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Vidler Water Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vidler Water Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

