Comparing ATA Creativity Global (AACG) and The Competition

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ATA Creativity Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global’s peers have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -29.26% -27.72% -9.98% ATA Creativity Global Competitors -0.20% -30.07% 4.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ATA Creativity Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global Competitors 340 1184 1450 39 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 111.93%. Given ATA Creativity Global’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATA Creativity Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million -$14.13 million -5.38 ATA Creativity Global Competitors $486.46 million -$8.36 million -18.59

ATA Creativity Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global. ATA Creativity Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ATA Creativity Global peers beat ATA Creativity Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

