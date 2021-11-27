Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CFRUY opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

