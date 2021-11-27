Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Community Financial has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $216.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

