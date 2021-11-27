Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $6.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.73.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.43.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
