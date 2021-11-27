Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $6.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.