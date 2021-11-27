Comerica Bank Trims Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.