Comerica Bank Sells 6,337 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after buying an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 119,705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $45.60 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

