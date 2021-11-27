Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,095 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.