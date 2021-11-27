Comerica Bank Buys 657 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

CCK stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

